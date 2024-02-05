Oppenheimer Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $150.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 126,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

