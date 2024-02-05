GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 410,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GoPro by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

