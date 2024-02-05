Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 3.1 %

LODE opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

