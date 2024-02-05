Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
