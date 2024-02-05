Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

