Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.11.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

