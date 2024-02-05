Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

