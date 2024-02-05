Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

CARR opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.