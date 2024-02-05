Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 1,631.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

