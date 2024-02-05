Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get Leju alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.