NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

