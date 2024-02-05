Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

