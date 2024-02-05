U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

