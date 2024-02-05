Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.
Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
