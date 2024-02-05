Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.