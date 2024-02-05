StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

