StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
