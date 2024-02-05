StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
CMCT opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
