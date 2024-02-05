Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of MERC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercer International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

