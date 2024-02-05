Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.37 and a beta of 2.01. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

