Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

