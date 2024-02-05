UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $102.00 at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

