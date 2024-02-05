Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) PT at C$30.55

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$29.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.42. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

