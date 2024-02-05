Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

