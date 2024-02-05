WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

WHF has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

WHF opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 226.47%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

