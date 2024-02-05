Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).

WPP stock opened at GBX 775.40 ($9.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 742.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 746.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

