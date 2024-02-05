Amgen (AMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $323.19 on Monday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $325.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average of $272.31. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.58.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
