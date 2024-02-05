ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARCB stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ArcBest by 100.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

