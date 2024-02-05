Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

TAST opened at $9.43 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

