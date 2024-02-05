Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 679,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 604,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 348,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

