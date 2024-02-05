LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

LKQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

