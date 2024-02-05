Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $866.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 143,349 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

