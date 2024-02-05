1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.29.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.