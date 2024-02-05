1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

