StockNews.com Upgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE XRX opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xerox by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Xerox by 402.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after buying an additional 271,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.