Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $85.24.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

