Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

