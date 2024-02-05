JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $111.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

WHR stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

