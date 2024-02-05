Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Safran Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Safran has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.
About Safran
