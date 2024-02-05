Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Safran Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Safran has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

