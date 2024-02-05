Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.08.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$30.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

