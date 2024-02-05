FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FirstService Stock Down 0.1 %
FSV opened at $170.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94.
FirstService Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
