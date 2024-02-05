FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FSV opened at $170.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

