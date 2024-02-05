Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

LSAK opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani acquired 322,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,742,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.