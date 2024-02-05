Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %
LSAK opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.89.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,742,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lesaka Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.