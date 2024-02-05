Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CARV opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. American Express Co bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

