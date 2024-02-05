Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of CARV opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
