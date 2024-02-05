CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.39 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

