StockNews.com Upgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Hold

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QUIK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.56.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,536.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,799 shares of company stock worth $345,745 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

