LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $13.73 on Friday. LSI Industries has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $397.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 279,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 251,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

