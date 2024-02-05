AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIT

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $194.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.