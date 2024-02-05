LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

