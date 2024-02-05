LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
LG Display Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.