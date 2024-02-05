ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $41.30 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.