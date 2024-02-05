CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$166.82.

CGI stock opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. CGI has a 1 year low of C$117.98 and a 1 year high of C$156.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

