Raymond James Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$167.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.82.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
