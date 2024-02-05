Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

LSPD stock opened at C$25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,790 shares of company stock valued at $554,365. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

