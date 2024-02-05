TD Securities Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

EMP.A stock opened at C$34.15 on Friday. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.44. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

