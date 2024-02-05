TD Securities Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. Barclays cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.58.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.